Arthur Lynch looks ahead to Fanad United’s clash with Tramore in FAI Junior Cup

Fanad United’s FAI Junior Cup journey continues tomorrow as they welcome Waterford’s Tramore to Triagh-A-Loch in a last-16 tie.

Having dispatched of sides from Roscommon and Dublin the two previous rounds, Arthur Lynch’s side are no stranger to welcoming clubs from down the country to Fanad.

Tramore, however, may pose a bigger threat to the Donegal club as they defeated a highly fancied Avondale side in the last round.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this afternoon, Lynch says his team are looking forward to the challenge…