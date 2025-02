Connor Coyle was in action at Madison Square Garden last night.

The Derry boxer was fighting Vito Meinicki for the IBF USBA, WBC USA, and WBO International middleweight belts but had to settle for a draw.

One judge had Meinicki winning the fight 96-94, but the other two judges called it 95-95 and a majority draw was ruled, vacating the belts in the process.

The result means Coyle remains undefeated and will no doubt look for another opportunity to fight for the belts in the near future.