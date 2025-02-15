Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Damien Duff: “It could have been an awful lot more”

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff (Photo: Shelbourne FC on X)

Damien Duff was delighted with his Shelbourne side’s opening day win over Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

Having led 3-1 at the break, Duff told Nathan Murphy the result was “absolutely deserved”…

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man fighting for his life following serious assault in Cavan

15 February 2025
Int-Childhood-Cancer-Day
News, Audio, Top Stories

Today marks International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

15 February 2025
download (6)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 3000 service poles were knocked down during Storm Éowyn

15 February 2025
476791173_1059484539551150_8454760326540063185_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for hitting woman with vehicle in Derry

15 February 2025
LK Library
Top Stories, News

Libraries in Donegal urge people to ‘get lost in a good book’

15 February 2025
Omagh Turnbull
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man bereaved in Omagh bombing doesn’t trust the Irish government pledge to cooperate with the inquiry

15 February 2025

