Derry came back from being 9 points down at half time to snatch a draw against last year’s beaten All Ireland Finalists Galway this evening.

After losing their opening two games in the National Football League Division 1, Derry welcomed an unbeaten Galway side to Celtic Park.

After the game, Derry’s Ciaran McFaul said he “knew we could get back into it” as a strong breeze played a big factor in the game…