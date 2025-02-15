Dundalk is an attractive home game for Finn Harps supporters – Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell

After Friday’s 2-0 defeat in Kerry, Finn Harps play their first home game of the season next Friday 21st February against league favourites Dundalk.

It’s been a busy period in the lead up to the season with the Harps committee pushing their new membership model and making the stadium in Stranolar the club’s priority.

The board are also relishing the prospect of developing underage players and giving them a pathway to senior football.

Speaking with Highland’s Chris Ashmore, Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell says a Harps game and being a member gives the community of the north west a special connection….