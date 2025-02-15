Kerry boss McCarthy reacts to win over Finn Harps

Kerry FC opened their third campaign in the League of Ireland First Division with a 2-nil home win against Finn Harps last night.

The Mounthawk Park faithful enjoyed seeing the Kingdom take the lead in the 24th minute after newcomer Joe Adams finished to the net after getting on the end of Nathan Gleeson’s cross.

That lead was doubled-in the 67th minute when Niall Brookwell rifled the ball home after Harps failed to clear from a Joe Adams corner.

Adams saw a straight red card a minute later after his tackle on Michael Place was deemed to be dangerous play.

Kerry Head Coach Conor McCarthy was happy with how the 10 men kept their composure as he explained in his post-match interview with Radio Kerry’s John Drummey…