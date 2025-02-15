Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Kerry boss McCarthy reacts to win over Finn Harps

Photo: Kerry Football Club on X

Kerry FC opened their third campaign in the League of Ireland First Division with a 2-nil home win against Finn Harps last night.

The Mounthawk Park faithful enjoyed seeing the Kingdom take the lead in the 24th minute after newcomer Joe Adams finished to the net after getting on the end of Nathan Gleeson’s cross.

That lead was doubled-in the 67th minute when Niall Brookwell rifled the ball home after Harps failed to clear from a Joe Adams corner.

Adams saw a straight red card a minute later after his tackle on Michael Place was deemed to be dangerous play.

Kerry Head Coach Conor McCarthy was happy with how the 10 men kept their composure as he explained in his post-match interview with Radio Kerry’s John Drummey…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man fighting for his life following serious assault in Cavan

15 February 2025
Int-Childhood-Cancer-Day
News, Audio, Top Stories

Today marks International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

15 February 2025
download (6)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 3000 service poles were knocked down during Storm Éowyn

15 February 2025
476791173_1059484539551150_8454760326540063185_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for hitting woman with vehicle in Derry

15 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man fighting for his life following serious assault in Cavan

15 February 2025
Int-Childhood-Cancer-Day
News, Audio, Top Stories

Today marks International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

15 February 2025
download (6)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 3000 service poles were knocked down during Storm Éowyn

15 February 2025
476791173_1059484539551150_8454760326540063185_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for hitting woman with vehicle in Derry

15 February 2025
LK Library
Top Stories, News

Libraries in Donegal urge people to ‘get lost in a good book’

15 February 2025
Omagh Turnbull
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man bereaved in Omagh bombing doesn’t trust the Irish government pledge to cooperate with the inquiry

15 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube