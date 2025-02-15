Libraries in Donegal urge people to ‘get lost in a good book’

Libraries throughout Donegal are taking part in a campaign to get the whole country reading.

Donegal County Library want you to Get Lost … in a Good Book – Ireland Reads celebration of reading back for 2025

Libraries throughout Donegal are taking part in Ireland Reads a campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a national day of reading on Saturday, February 22nd.

Irish libraries have teamed up with publishers, booksellers, authors, and others for the campaign, which is part of the government’s Healthy Ireland programme and aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

The campaign is asking everyone to ‘Get Lost in a Good Book’ during February and especially on Ireland Reads Day, Saturday, February 22nd.

Join an Ireland Reads event

Events for all ages to celebrate reading, books and literature are planned throughout Donegal.

Learn how to read books, newspapers and magazines on your phone or device for FREE! Call into your local library on the following dates to learn more.

Wednesday 19th February – Lifford

Thursday 20th February – Buncrana, Milford, Na Rosa (An Clochán Liath/Dungloe), Donegal Town, Raphoe.

Friday 21st February – Central (Letterkenny), Twin Towns, Bundoran, Gaoth Dobhair, Ballyshannon, Carndonagh, Moville.

’10 Books to Change Your Life’ with Dr Kenneth Monaghan Saturday 22nd February Central Library Letterkenny 12:30pm

With the help of Dr. Monaghan, discover a curated selection of ten impactful books that offer fresh perspectives and practical strategies for personal growth. Whether you’re looking to overcome challenges, boost your motivation, or shift your thinking, these books provide valuable insights that can lead to lasting change.

Irish Emigrant Letters talk with Dr Breandán Mac Suibhne Thursday 20th February Central Library Letterkenny at 6:00pm.

Learn more about letters sent home by Irish emigrants from the USA in a talk by one of Ireland’s foremost historians Dr Breandán Mac Suibhne.

Family Literacy Events on Saturday 22nd February.

Visit Bundoran Community Library, Leabharlann Phobail na Rosann, Carndonagh Community Library and Buncrana Community Library to Get Lost in a book and create your own bookmark on Saturday 22nd February.

Fighting Words na Gaeltachta Book Launch Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair Tuesday 18th February 10:30am.

Book of stories Is fiú an tairbhe an trioblóid written by local school children in partnership with Meitheal Pleanála Teanga an Iarthuaiscirt and Fighting Words na Gaeltachta.

Healthy Body – Healthy Mind Poetry Competition in conjunction with Donegal GAA Health and Wellbeing Committee

Open to Primary School students in Donegal. Write a short poem on the importance of a Healthy Body and a Healthy Mind for the chance to win a Donegal Jersey and Match Tickets! Keep an eye on Donegal County Library Social Media.

Donegal Literature and Landscape event from 2024 now available to view online!

Inspired by the Booker Prize win of Donegal author Paul Lynch, a host of the county’s most talented poets, novelists, artists and historians came together to discuss the way the unique and rugged landscape of Donegal has influenced their own work. You can now watch the event back here: www.donegalculture.ie/en/services/libraries/services/right-to-read/

Reading Ambassadors

Keep an eye on Donegal County Library social media for posters featuring well-known Donegal writers.

Read DL

Donegal’s own countywide celebration of books and reading – Read DL – continues throughout the month of February.

IrelandReads.ie

The Ireland Reads website also offers book recommendations suited to a person’s interests and the time they have available. There are more than 1,500 recommendations from librarians all around the country for all interests and reading levels.

You can also recommend a book to a friend through the website.

Donegal County Library hope we can get the whole county reading this month, especially those who might not be avid readers right now. If you don’t read or you haven’t read in a while, this is the perfect time to give it a try.

A number of well-known campaign ambassadors are on board to help promote the campaign, including Booker Prize winner, Paul Lynch, Marian Keyes, Colm Tóibín, Sarah Webb and more. You can find out what reading means to them and why they support the campaign at www.irelandreads.ie.

For more information including booking information and event times visit www.donegalculture.ie or follow @DonegalCountyLibrary on Facebook and @DonegalLibrary on Twitter and Instagram.