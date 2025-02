A man has been arrested after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Derry yesterday.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.30pm, when officers attended and used a drug-driving detection kit to conduct a preliminary drug test.

The man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.