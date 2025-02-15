Man bereaved in Omagh bombing doesn’t trust the Irish government pledge to cooperate with the inquiry

A man who lost his wife in the Omagh bombing says he has no faith in the Irish government’s promise to cooperate with the Omagh Bomb Enquiry, and doesn’t believe it will get to the truth as a result.Kevin Skelton’s wife Mena was one of those who died in Omagh town centre on August 15th, 1998.

He says the bomb was planned and made in the Republic before being driven across the border, and he doesn’t believe the truth can come out as long as those involved in that process are silent.

Mr Skelton believes that gardai had intelligence that something was being planned, and if mistakes were made by gardai or the PSNI, then they should admit that…………..