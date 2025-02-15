Man fighting for his life following serious assault in Cavan

A man is fighting for his life following a serious assault in Cavan Town.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning on the Main Street in the town.

An area remains cordoned off this afternoon following the serious assault in Cavan.

A man in his 20s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be serious injuries.

Gardai say no other injuries were reported and the area remains sealed off in the town.

The scene is being persevered for a technical examination and Gardai say investigations are continuing at this time.