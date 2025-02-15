NIFL Championship: Late equaliser denies ‘Stute all three points

Institute have drawn 1-1 with Newry City in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

The Derry side took the lead on 57 minutes through Brandon Diau but Ryan McNickle equalised late on for the away side to snatch a point.

The result means ‘Stute are still 9th in the division.

In other NIFL Championship games this afternoon, Ballyclare defeated Annagh 2-1, Bango were 4-0 winners over Ballinamallard, Ards defeated Limavady 1-0, Armagh had a 3-2 away win at Newington and H&W Welders defeated Dundela 2-1.