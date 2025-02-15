Tiernan Lynch “disappointed” with performance against Shelbourne

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch was left “disappointed” with his side’s performance in their 3-1 defeat to Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division opener at Tolka Park last night.

Sean Boyd scored twice and Evan Caffrey also got on the scoresheet for the hosts in the first half to lead 3-1 at the break – Michael Duffy was on target for Derry.

Following a delay due to a power outage, Shels ran out comfortable winners.

After the game, Candy Stripes boss Lynch spoke to Nathan Murphy…