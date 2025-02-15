Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Waiting list numbers rose in Letterkenny University Hospital in January

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

The numbers on waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital rose sharply in January, particularly in terms of those awaiting in-patient and day case treatment.

The figures, which were valid as of January 30th are being compared to the figures on December 9th last year.

There were 1,832 people awaiting in-patient and day case treatment in Letterkenny, 1,781 of them adults.

That’s an increase of 25% over the December figure.

Of those, 138 people were waiting more than a year, 73 of them longer than 18 months.

There were 14,907 people awaiting outpatient appointments, 13,295 of them adults.

1,629 were waiting more than a year, 686 of them more than 18 months.

The figures just days after Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill brought a memo to cabinet proposing the second phase of a programme to tackle waiting lists.

She says the first phase mase a real difference, and she believes substantial improvements can be made in the coming months.

 

