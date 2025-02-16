“I’m buzzing” – Penalty hero Mark McConigley reacts to saving three penalties in Fanad’s win over Tramore

Fanad United are into the last 8 of the FAI Junior Cup as goalkeeper Mark McConigley saved two penalties in the shoot-out against Waterford’s Tramore this afternoon.

Having already saved one penalty in normal time, there is no doubt McConigley was the hero of the hour at Triagh-A-Loch.

After the game, the Fanad ‘keeper told Chris Ashmore he was “buzzing”…

Fanad’s manager Arthur Lynch was delighted his side could make it through to the quarter finals.

“You need a wee bit of luck in these competitions” said Lynch…

Eoin Logue had a great game for Fanad this afternoon…