Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

“I’m buzzing” – Penalty hero Mark McConigley reacts to saving three penalties in Fanad’s win over Tramore

Fanad United goalkeeper Mark McConigley

Fanad United are into the last 8 of the FAI Junior Cup as goalkeeper Mark McConigley saved two penalties in the shoot-out against Waterford’s Tramore this afternoon.

Having already saved one penalty in normal time, there is no doubt McConigley was the hero of the hour at Triagh-A-Loch.

After the game, the Fanad ‘keeper told Chris Ashmore he was “buzzing”…

 

Fanad’s manager Arthur Lynch was delighted his side could make it through to the quarter finals.

“You need a wee bit of luck in these competitions” said Lynch…

 

Eoin Logue had a great game for Fanad this afternoon…

 

Fanad United manager Arthur Lynch
Fanad United’s Eoin Logue
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious Enniskillen collision

16 February 2025
Marble-Arch-Caves-1-scaled
News, Top Stories

Man stuck in Fermanagh cave freed

16 February 2025
Garda Recruit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda applications open for 11 more days

16 February 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

16 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious Enniskillen collision

16 February 2025
Marble-Arch-Caves-1-scaled
News, Top Stories

Man stuck in Fermanagh cave freed

16 February 2025
Garda Recruit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda applications open for 11 more days

16 February 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

16 February 2025
Garry Martin. Director of Economic Development at Donegal County Council, Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, John McLaughlin, CE of Donegal County Council, and Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford MD, Cllr Gerry McMonagle attend the launch of the Local Enterprise Week brochure in the Local Enterprise Office in Letterkenny. Photo by Joe Dunne 14/02/25
News, Top Stories

Small businesses encouraged to attend Local Enterprise Week events

16 February 2025
94f71ba9-d5d7-4b8a-aed2-0d62f93a370d
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged to court following Strabane vehicle pursuit

16 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube