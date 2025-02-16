Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Jim McGuinness: “There’s not much I can say about Michael that hasn’t been said before”

Jim McGuinness and Michael Murphy after winning the Sam Maguire in 2012

Donegal continued their flying start to 2025 with an 8-point win over reigning All-Ireland Champions Armagh this afternoon in Ballybofey.

Among several positives from today’s outing was the return of Michael Murphy – Donegal’s All Ireland winning captain from 2012 that has come out of retirement to re-join the camp.

Murphy immediately effected the game and hit 3 points in the second half after being introduced as a substitute.

After the game, whilst speaking to the assembled press, manager Jim McGuinness said “there’s not much I can say about Michael that hasn’t been said before”. Ryan McHugh was also part of the press conference…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious Enniskillen collision

16 February 2025
Marble-Arch-Caves-1-scaled
News, Top Stories

Man stuck in Fermanagh cave freed

16 February 2025
Garda Recruit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda applications open for 11 more days

16 February 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

16 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious Enniskillen collision

16 February 2025
Marble-Arch-Caves-1-scaled
News, Top Stories

Man stuck in Fermanagh cave freed

16 February 2025
Garda Recruit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda applications open for 11 more days

16 February 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

16 February 2025
Garry Martin. Director of Economic Development at Donegal County Council, Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, John McLaughlin, CE of Donegal County Council, and Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford MD, Cllr Gerry McMonagle attend the launch of the Local Enterprise Week brochure in the Local Enterprise Office in Letterkenny. Photo by Joe Dunne 14/02/25
News, Top Stories

Small businesses encouraged to attend Local Enterprise Week events

16 February 2025
94f71ba9-d5d7-4b8a-aed2-0d62f93a370d
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged to court following Strabane vehicle pursuit

16 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube