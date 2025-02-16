Jim McGuinness: “There’s not much I can say about Michael that hasn’t been said before”

Donegal continued their flying start to 2025 with an 8-point win over reigning All-Ireland Champions Armagh this afternoon in Ballybofey.

Among several positives from today’s outing was the return of Michael Murphy – Donegal’s All Ireland winning captain from 2012 that has come out of retirement to re-join the camp.

Murphy immediately effected the game and hit 3 points in the second half after being introduced as a substitute.

After the game, whilst speaking to the assembled press, manager Jim McGuinness said “there’s not much I can say about Michael that hasn’t been said before”. Ryan McHugh was also part of the press conference…