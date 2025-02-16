Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

McConigley the hero as Fanad United progress to FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Final

Fanad United

Fanad United have defeated Tramore FC of Waterford on penalties in the FAI Junior Cup Round of 16 clash at Triagh-A-Loch this afternoon.

The Donegal side’s goalkeeper Mark McConigley saved a penalty in the second half of normal time to ensure the game ended scoreless after 90 minutes.

After neither side managed to find the net in extra time, penalties were required and McConigley saved two spot-kicks to send Fanad through to the last 8 of the competition.

Chris Ashmore was live for Highland Radio Sunday Sport as the ‘keeper saved the final spot kick…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious Enniskillen collision

16 February 2025
Marble-Arch-Caves-1-scaled
News, Top Stories

Man stuck in Fermanagh cave freed

16 February 2025
Garda Recruit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda applications open for 11 more days

16 February 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

16 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious Enniskillen collision

16 February 2025
Marble-Arch-Caves-1-scaled
News, Top Stories

Man stuck in Fermanagh cave freed

16 February 2025
Garda Recruit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda applications open for 11 more days

16 February 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

16 February 2025
Garry Martin. Director of Economic Development at Donegal County Council, Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, John McLaughlin, CE of Donegal County Council, and Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford MD, Cllr Gerry McMonagle attend the launch of the Local Enterprise Week brochure in the Local Enterprise Office in Letterkenny. Photo by Joe Dunne 14/02/25
News, Top Stories

Small businesses encouraged to attend Local Enterprise Week events

16 February 2025
94f71ba9-d5d7-4b8a-aed2-0d62f93a370d
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged to court following Strabane vehicle pursuit

16 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube