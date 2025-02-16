McConigley the hero as Fanad United progress to FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Final

Fanad United have defeated Tramore FC of Waterford on penalties in the FAI Junior Cup Round of 16 clash at Triagh-A-Loch this afternoon.

The Donegal side’s goalkeeper Mark McConigley saved a penalty in the second half of normal time to ensure the game ended scoreless after 90 minutes.

After neither side managed to find the net in extra time, penalties were required and McConigley saved two spot-kicks to send Fanad through to the last 8 of the competition.

Chris Ashmore was live for Highland Radio Sunday Sport as the ‘keeper saved the final spot kick…