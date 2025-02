Donegal sit top of the Allianz National Football League Division 1 after a 0-21 to 1-10 victory over All Ireland Champions Armagh in Ballybofey this evening.

The result means Jim McGuinness’ side are the only team with a 100% record in the league after three games.

A positive day was made even better as Michael Murphy was introduced off the bench to score 0-3.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live from MacCumhaill Park at full time…