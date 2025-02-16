Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Murder investigation underway following Dublin stabbing

A murder investigation’s underway following the death of a man in Dublin City Centre in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Tanaiste Simon Harris has described the incident as ‘alarming’ and ‘deeply concerning’.

Gardaí say the fatal stabbing happened shortly after 3am on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries and died after being brought to hospital.

A second man was also treated for non life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been out socialising between South Anne Street and Duke Lane Upper to contact Pearse Street Garda Station.

They’re particularly interested in any mobile phone or dash cam footage from the scene.

The city centre stabbing has resulted in renewed calls for an increased Garda presence with MEP Aodhan O Riordan describing it as an unfortunate, yet unsurprising incident which shows the capital as unsafe.

