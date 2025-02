Patrick McBrearty kicked 0-6 for Donegal as Jim McGuinness’ side defeated Armagh 0-21 to 1-10 at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

The result means Donegal have beaten the last three All-Ireland Champions in the first three games of this year’s Allianz National Football League Division 1 and sit pretty at the summit ahead of Galway.

After the game, McBrearty spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and said that due to a knee operation in December, he is still finding his feet…