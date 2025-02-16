Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Small businesses encouraged to attend Local Enterprise Week events

Garry Martin. Director of Economic Development at Donegal County Council, Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, John McLaughlin, CE of Donegal County Council, and Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford MD, Cllr Gerry McMonagle attend the launch of the Local Enterprise Week brochure in the Local Enterprise Office in Letterkenny. Photo by Joe Dunne 14/02/25

Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample over 20 events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in Donegal.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from the 3rd to the 7th of March.

The week begins with ‘Building Your Business Network: A Foundation for Success’, hosted by Kingsley Aikins from The Networking Institute, who will give a masterclass on the art of networking driven from his vast experience and significant achievements.

On Tuesday, ‘Develop, Grow and Retain Talent: Smart Approaches to Talent Development and Retention’ will see a panel discuss how organisations such as Kelco, Century Cinema and Tata created a growth mindset by promoting a culture where learning is valued and recognised.

‘Taxation and Company Law Tips for SMEs’ will cover the different tax reliefs for business, and how to deal with Revenue.

And ‘Revolutionising Business: The Power of AI and XR’ will delve into the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Extended Reality (XR), in shaping the future of businesses.

Wednesday presents itself with lots more interesting events from ‘Leading with Purpose: Inspiring Women to Champion Sustainability’, a workshop on refining your approach to sustainability, to an ‘Exploring Self-Employment Workshop’.

Thursday brings a celebration of female entrepreneurship, as Donegal Women in Business mark International Women’s Day with an event entitled ‘Fit for Business’.

Local Enterprise Week wraps up on Friday, 7th March with the ‘Made in Donegal: Business Summit’ which takes place from 12:00PM to 3:30PM at the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

The morning session will feature a panel of influential Donegal business leaders and, in the afternoon, the focus shifts to leadership in sport.

Details and bookings for all the events taking place during Local Enterprise Week are available at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/Training-Events/Local-Enterprise-Week/

