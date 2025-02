Police have charged a man to court with a number of offences, following a vehicle pursuit in the Strabane area on Friday.

The 19-year-old has been charged with burglary and a number of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to stop for police.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday 13th March.