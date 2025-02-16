WRC: Kelly and McErlain in action at Rally Sweden

Donegal driver Eamonn Kelly had a good weekend at Rally Sweden in the World Rally Championship.

Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan finished in 3rd position in the Junior WRC Category driving their Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

Australian Taylor Gill won that category, with Swede Mille Johanson in second.

Welshman Elfyn Evans won the overall rally in his GR Yaris Rally 1 ahead of Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta who was accompanied by Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston.

Derry’s Joshua McErlain had been up as far as 8th position at the end of Saturday’s action, but had a difficult morning today and finished 45th overall.