Anger among paramedics after announcement emergency response vehicles may be subject to Benefit-in-Kind

There has been shock after paramedics were advised that any emergency response vehicles will now be subject to Benefit-in-Kind, as they are considered transportation to work.

Previously, they were allowed to take the vehicles home and use them in response to a medical emergency.

However, they now believe that the Benefit-in-Kind taxation will cause a financial burden that may make paramedics unable to continue providing the service.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says these response vehicles have saved lives and this move may cost them.

Dr Padraig McGuiness told Michaela Clarke on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show that is not the same as receiving a company car: