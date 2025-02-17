Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Calls for provisions for safety of pedestrians at the Mountain Top

Provisions need to be made for the safety of pedestrians in the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny.

Cllr Tomas Sean Devine says that with the number of houses in the area, there is consistently heavy traffic.

As well as this, he added that due to close proximity of three schools, children regularly walk in the area.

In a response given, DCC says works planned for the N56 will include safety measures which cannot be confirmed as of yet.

With the promotion of active travel in Letterkenny, Cllr Devine says it must be made safer to cross the road:

