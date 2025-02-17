Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council commences new area plans for Dungloe, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town and Killybegs

Donegal County Council has commenced the preparation of new area plans for Dungloe, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town and Killybegs.

They will replace the current plans in the Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan 2018-2024.

The new Area Plans will set out a range of planning policies, objectives and a spatial development framework for these towns to, support housing delivery, revitalise town centres, provide transport/sustainable mobility solutions, support employment growth, deliver new community facilities, protect the built and natural heritage and aid climate mitigation/adaption.

They are currently at pre-draft preparation stage and community input into the plan making process is vital.

It is important to note that the Area Plans are being prepared as part of a wider proposed change/variation to the County Development Plan 2024-2030 which also intends to:

· Amend the zoning of site NR2.16 at Cockhill, Buncrana – from ‘New Residential Phase 2’ to ‘New Residential Phase 1’.

· Amend land use zonings on foot of Residential Zoned Land Tax  related landowner submissions, where appropriate, within affected settlements throughout Donegal.

The Council is therefore undertaking pre-draft public consultation until the 28th of February where the public can have their say on the New Area Plans and the proposed rezoning at Cockhill Buncrana by attending the following Drop-In events and by making written submissions.

Public Drop-In Events

For more information on how to get involved see https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/pre-draft-public-consultation-proposed-variation-no-1-county-donegal-development-plan-2024-2030

Omagh Inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

First stage of Omagh bombing inquiry to finish this week

17 February 2025
Danielle McLoughlin
Top Stories, News

Murderer of Buncrana woman sentenced to life in prison

17 February 2025
Danielle 2
News, Top Stories

Man who killed Buncrana woman to be sentenced today

17 February 2025
Bird Flu
Top Stories, Audio, News

Compulsory housing order for birds takes effect this morning

17 February 2025
