Fanad Utd handed another home tie in FAI Junior Cup

Fanad United will once again be at home for the quarter final stage of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Donegal League side will host nine times winners from Limerick – Fairview Rangers.

Fanad reached the last eight with a penalty shoot-out win over Waterford’s Tramore at Traigh-A-Loch on Sunday while Fairview defeated the highly fancied Mervue United to progress.

The winner of the Fanad Fairview game will be away from home in the semi final against either Old County, Lucan or Janeboro.

The quarter finals will be played on the weekend of the 9th March with the semi finals on the last weekend in March.