Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Fanad Utd handed another home tie in FAI Junior Cup

Fanad United will once again be at home for the quarter final stage of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Donegal League side will host nine times winners from Limerick – Fairview Rangers.

Fanad reached the last eight with a penalty shoot-out win over Waterford’s Tramore at Traigh-A-Loch on Sunday while Fairview defeated the highly fancied Mervue United to progress.

The winner of the Fanad Fairview game will be away from home in the semi final against either Old County, Lucan or Janeboro.

The quarter finals will be played on the weekend of the 9th March with the semi finals on the last weekend in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn reappointed as SF Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine

17 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2025
ard na ri
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to look into mould issues in houses with air to water heating

17 February 2025
PSNI road closed
Top Stories, News

Road closed following Strabane crash

17 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn reappointed as SF Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine

17 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2025
ard na ri
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to look into mould issues in houses with air to water heating

17 February 2025
PSNI road closed
Top Stories, News

Road closed following Strabane crash

17 February 2025
tvlicence
Top Stories, News

Donegal ‘dodgy box’ operators served notice from FACT

17 February 2025
41051751942_a5bd883328_b
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anger among paramedics after announcement emergency response vehicles may be subject to Benefit-in-Kind

17 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube