MacLochlainn reappointed as SF Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine

Statement in full –

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has been confirmed as the Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine. The Sinn Féin Chief Whip has been re-appointed to the role he first took up in 2020.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said:

“I am delighted to be re-appointed to this important role. I have worked in partnership with the Irish fishing and seafood industry over the last five years to fight for fairness for our fishing and coastal communities. I worked with our inshore, offshore, islands and aquaculture sectors. Over that period, I met with fishermen and seafood producers at piers and harbours from Greencastle right around to Clogherhead.

I published Sinn Féin’s commitments document, “Stand Up for Irish Fishermen” and developed this into our manifesto commitments at the last general election that was widely welcomed by the industry”.

“Ireland is surrounded by some of the richest fishing grounds in the world, yet our fishing and seafood industry is in serious decline. For too long, government after government has neglected the sector and handed away our rights to a fair share of the fish in our own seas.

The appointment of a Minister of State for Fisheries and the Marine is welcome and long overdue. This appointment is a testament to the grassroots campaign over many years for the reinstatement of a dedicated Minister.

I will hold Minister Timmy Dooley to account but also offer him constructive solutions. The first thing that Minister Dooley needs to do is listen to the voices of fishermen and the seafood production industry and then to work with them on how we turn around the industry and get justice and fairness for all”.