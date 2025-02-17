Patrick McBrearty nominated for Player of the Week

Donegal Captain Patrick McBrearty has been named as one of this weeks nominees for GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Donegal maintained their unbeaten start to Division One by whipping the All Ireland Champions Armagh in Ballybofey with the Kilcar man kicking 0-6, five of which came from play.

Dublin’s Seán Bulger and Chris óg Jones of Cork have also been nominated.

The voting process is simple: like their image on the GAA’s official Instagram page.

Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday February 18, and the winner will be announced on GAA.ie.