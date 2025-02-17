Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour, Michaela Clarke was joined by Desmond Doherty, the family solicitor for Buncrana woman, Danielle McLaughlin who was killed in India nearly eight years ago. He reacts to the sentencing that was handed down to 31 year old, Vikat Bhagat today. We also heard the grave concerns from Donegal GP Dr Padraig McGuinness, Cllr Liam Blaney and caller, Debbie over NAS managers being told not to bring their staff vehicle home when out of hours until a dispute over benefit-in-kind has been resolved. Sticking with health and Cllr Gerry McMonagle discussed the very serious issue of attacks on security staff at Letterkenny University Hospital:

In hour two, the cost of rolling out new speed limit signs in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District was criticised by Cllr Declan Meehan while ahead of a national conference taking place this weekend, a Donegal mother spoke of her experience of Congenital Heart Disease and two students from Rosses Community School, who have developed ‘Tick Tak Go’ in a bid to raise awareness of Lyme Disease were in studio:

In the final hour, Brendan Devenney, presenter of Highland Radio’s DL Debate revelled in Donegal’s win over Armagh on Sunday and discussed what’s coming up on his show this evening. Letterkenny Rotary Club was the topic of Monday Focus and Marty Morrissey was live in studio ahead of his Marty Party travelling to Spain: