Suspected drugs found during searches in Castlederg and Newtownstewart

Police have seized suspected drugs during searches in Castlederg and Newtownstewart.

Officers from Derg Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group and a Police Dog Cooper conducted a search in Castlederg during which a quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized.

A female arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences has been released on bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries.

As part of separate enquiries in relation to another investigation, a search was conducted this afternoon in the Newtownstewart area, which resulted in the seizure of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia. Police say enquiries are ongoing.

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday February 17th

17 February 2025
John McCafferty
Arranmore Lifeboat brings ill woman to shore

17 February 2025
Emma Little Pengelly
Deputy First Minister says NI Executive will seek to ensure new US adminisatration remains committed to the IFI

17 February 2025
psni logo
Suspected drugs found during searches in Castlederg and Newtownstewart

17 February 2025
