On Friday last, a house was entered in the Drumcairn area of Manorcunningham.

Between 6:45 pm and 7:15 pm that evening, the lock on the back door was forced open to gain entry.

A bedroom was ransacked, and a sum of cash was stolen.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings or dashcam footage of a grey VW Polo that is believed to have been in the area around that time.