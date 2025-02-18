Group damage apartment block door in Stranorlar



Gardaí are appealing for information after the front door of a building at an apartment block on Meetinghouse Street, Stranorlar, was damaged on Friday night.

A number of men were reported to have caused the damage at around 10:45 pm. They then left in the direction of Lifford.

Those with dashcam footage of Stranorlar or the Lifford road between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm are asked to make it available to the authorities.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings of a silver VW Golf in the area.