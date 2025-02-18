Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Group damage apartment block door in Stranorlar


Gardaí are appealing for information after the front door of a building at an apartment block on Meetinghouse Street, Stranorlar, was damaged on Friday night.

A number of men were reported to have caused the damage at around 10:45 pm. They then left in the direction of Lifford.

Those with dashcam footage of Stranorlar or the Lifford road between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm are asked to make it available to the authorities.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings of a silver VW Golf in the area.

bloody sunday
Top Stories, News

Trial of Soilder F likely to start in September

18 February 2025
police
Top Stories, News

PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after Derry crash and spitting incident

18 February 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Group damage apartment block door in Stranorlar

18 February 2025
broken window smashed
Top Stories, Audio, News

Modular home windows damaged by pellet gun

18 February 2025
