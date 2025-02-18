Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Paddy McBrearty named GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Paddy McBrearty has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The classy Donegal forward received 4,742 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Cork’s Chris Óg Jones (3,437) and Dublin’s Seán Bugler (2,625).

Donegal maintained their unbeaten start to Division One by whipping the All Ireland Champions Armagh in Ballybofey with the Kilcar man kicking 0-6, five of which came from play.

It’s the second week in a row that a Donegal player has taken the award. Ryan McHugh won the vote for his recent performance in the victory down in Kerry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bloody sunday
Top Stories, News

Trial of Soilder F likely to start in September

18 February 2025
police
Top Stories, News

PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after Derry crash and spitting incident

18 February 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Group damage apartment block door in Stranorlar

18 February 2025
broken window smashed
Top Stories, Audio, News

Modular home windows damaged by pellet gun

18 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

bloody sunday
Top Stories, News

Trial of Soilder F likely to start in September

18 February 2025
police
Top Stories, News

PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after Derry crash and spitting incident

18 February 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Group damage apartment block door in Stranorlar

18 February 2025
broken window smashed
Top Stories, Audio, News

Modular home windows damaged by pellet gun

18 February 2025
broken glass
Top Stories, News

Door of business smashed in Termon

18 February 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigate theft from Letterkenny home

18 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube