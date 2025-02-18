Paddy McBrearty named GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Paddy McBrearty has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The classy Donegal forward received 4,742 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Cork’s Chris Óg Jones (3,437) and Dublin’s Seán Bugler (2,625).

Donegal maintained their unbeaten start to Division One by whipping the All Ireland Champions Armagh in Ballybofey with the Kilcar man kicking 0-6, five of which came from play.

It’s the second week in a row that a Donegal player has taken the award. Ryan McHugh won the vote for his recent performance in the victory down in Kerry.