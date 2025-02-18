PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after Derry crash and spitting incident

Police in Derry have arrested a 19-year-old man on a number of driving offences on Monday evening.

A grey Volkswagen Golf hit a kerb in Marlborough Terrace, causing damage to the car. The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so and subsequently crashed into a parked van. The man behind the wheel then made off on foot.

It then emerged that the car in question had been reported stolen from the Strand Road area. A young man matching the description of the driver was located and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, dangerous driving, and driving under the influence.

Following his arrest, he then spat at police officers, leading to a further arrest for assault on police. He remains in custody, and police are appealing for dashcam footage of Strand Road from 9:30 pm onwards, or of Westland Street/Marlborough Terrace from around 10:00 pm.