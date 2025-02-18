Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Stormont committed to addressing violence against women and girls- Deputy First Minister

The North’s Deputy First Minister says a strategic framework for ending violence against women and girls is being rolled out, with applications for funding specific projects now open to councils and local groups for projects.

Responding to questions from Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson, Emma Little Pengelly said it’s expected the projects being rolled out through those applications will begin to emerge within two months.

She told the assembly this is an issue which everyone is committed to addressing…………..

