Strabane PSNI investigating theft of equipment from church shed

Police in Strabane are investigating a report of theft from a church shed on Longland Road in Donemana.

Yesterday, a number of pieces of gardening equipment were reported stolen.

These include a strimmer, a lawnmower and a leaf blower.

At this time, it’s believed these items were taken sometime between 1st and 8th February.

Police appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times to get in touch.

They also urge anyone offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch.