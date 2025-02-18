Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Vloggers enter empty Waterworld building

A video has been circulating on social media of three young men entering Waterworld in Bundoran without authorisation.

In the video it’s claimed the door had been left open.

The three individuals are seen walking around the premises and going down a slide.

A spokesperson from the waterpark say they are grateful that nobody was injured, especially given that renovation works are underway.

They say no damage was caused internally.

Gardaí say they are aware of an incident at a commercial premises in Bundoran between the 14th and 16th of February.

