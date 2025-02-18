Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ward criticises delays in DCC’s administration of the DCB redress scheme

Donegal TD Charles Ward says delays on the part of Donegal County Council’s administration of the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme are unfairly penalising homeowners.

Deputy Ward says contractors are taking on other jobs due to cash flow issues, predominantly arising from council processing delays, which stem from excessive paperwork scrutiny, portal outages, slow claim approvals, and an overwhelming number of further information requests alongside repeated submissions.

He’s urging the council to tackle this issue by providing extended timelines and ensuring a swift processing turnaround to avoid unnecessary hardship.

Meanwhile, an update document circulated to members says the council has paid out just over €74 million, and approved just over €186 million.

 

******************************

Deputy Ward’s Statement in full –

Donegal deptuty, Charles Ward has stated that Donegal County Council’s delays are
unfairly penalising homeowners under the defective concrete scheme. Contractors are
being compelled to take on other jobs due to cash flow issues predominantly arising
from council processing delays, which stem from excessive paperwork scrutiny, portal
outages, slow claim approvals, and an overwhelming number of further information
requests alongside repeated submissions.
Homeowners have no control over contractor schedules, and missed trade
appointments create a domino effect, worsening the situation for everyone involved.
The portal system lacks even basic reminders for key deadlines, leaving homeowners
vulnerable to missing extensions. Builders are abandoning sites due to unpredictable
payments, leaving families in difficult situations.
Deputy Ward has urged Donegal County Council to promptly tackle this issue by
providing extended timelines and ensuring a swift processing turnaround to avoid
unnecessary hardship.. “The obstructive bureaucracy and reactive approach are only
exacerbating the crisis. How can homeowners realistically adhere to the 78-week
commencement timeline or complete their projects within 65 weeks when faced with
so many challenges.

 

DCC document circulated to all councillors –

Monthly Report on DCB Applications as at 31st January 2025

