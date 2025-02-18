Ward criticises delays in DCC’s administration of the DCB redress scheme

Donegal TD Charles Ward says delays on the part of Donegal County Council’s administration of the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme are unfairly penalising homeowners.
Deputy Ward says contractors are taking on other jobs due to cash flow issues, predominantly arising from council processing delays, which stem from excessive paperwork scrutiny, portal outages, slow claim approvals, and an overwhelming number of further information requests alongside repeated submissions.
He’s urging the council to tackle this issue by providing extended timelines and ensuring a swift processing turnaround to avoid unnecessary hardship.
Meanwhile, an update document circulated to members says the council has paid out just over €74 million, and approved just over €186 million.
Deputy Ward's Statement in full –
DCC document circulated to all councillors –