123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

There’s been a 123% spike in the number of motorists in Donegal caught driving without insurance.

Donegal was amongst the worst Garda districts in the country for driving without insurance between 2023 and 2024.

Figures provided to MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú show that there were significant increases in the number of vehicles seized right across the country from a driver without an approved policy of insurance.

Ms Ní Mhurchú has called for urgent measures to be implemented to crackdown on driving without insurance.