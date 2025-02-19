Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Call for action plan to expedite the reopening of the ‘Bonagee Bridge’ in Letterkenny

The small bridge at Bonagee, on the side of the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny has been closed as a matter of public safety following Storm Eowyn.

Donegal County Council says it’s at risk of collapsing.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the bridge was neglected and should have been seen to before it reached such a state of disrepair.

He says the fact the road is now closed as a result will be of a huge inconvenience to locals, and he’s urging the council to come up with a plan to have it reopened as quickly as possible………….

 

