Council decides on Creeslough planning application, but details have not been revealed

Donegal County Council has made a decision on an application to develop a new filling station and shop on the site of the 2022 Creeslough explosion, in which 10 people lost their lives.

However, the details of the decision have not yet been published.

The application is for the demolition of the existing building and the erection of new a building which will incorporate a class 1 commercial building, a shop, a post office, an off-licence, a store, a deli, toilets, a forecourt, replacement of underground storage tanks and pumps, an external canopy, associated signage, toilets and staff welfare facilities, and all other associated site development works including a space for a memorial ga rden.

The plan also provides for a light based memorial sculpture.

31 submissions were received from bereaved families and others criticising the application, and calling for the whole site to be preserved as a memorial garden.