Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

Speaking in the Dail while lobbying for votes to become the Dail’s Leas-Ceann Comhairle, Aengus O’Snodaigh hailed a former Donegal Minister for his efforts to learn the Irish language.

In 2014, Joe McHugh was appointed Junior Minister for the Gaeltacht and after being criticised for not being a native speaker, he began his journey to learn the Irish language.

He has since published a book, titled ‘Beidh Tú Alright’ in which he shares his personal story.

Deputy O’Snodaigh says others should take inspiration from the former Minister: