Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

Speaking in the Dail while lobbying for votes to become the Dail’s Leas-Ceann Comhairle, Aengus O’Snodaigh hailed a former Donegal Minister for his efforts to learn the Irish language.

In 2014, Joe McHugh was appointed Junior Minister for the Gaeltacht and after being criticised for not being a native speaker, he began his journey to learn the Irish language.

He has since published a book, titled ‘Beidh Tú Alright’ in which he shares his personal story.

Deputy O’Snodaigh says others should take inspiration from the former Minister:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

joe mchugh dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

19 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Increased police presence in Coleraine following seizure of ‘sinister’ items

19 February 2025
car insurance
Top Stories, News

123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

19 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

joe mchugh dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

19 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Increased police presence in Coleraine following seizure of ‘sinister’ items

19 February 2025
car insurance
Top Stories, News

123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

19 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2025
omaghbomb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Omagh survivor tells inquiry how her body was “peppered with metal”

19 February 2025
Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
Top Stories, News

Special Council meeting to take place today to discuss bail hostels in Derry and Strabane

19 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube