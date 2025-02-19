Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Town gaelscoil pupils to move into new building


Pupils of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town are set to move into their new building this Monday.

Almost two years ago, the works were due to get underway when the government decided to halt construction, along with 70 other projects across Ireland.

The tender for the works was due to expire shortly afterwards.

Phase three of construction, which will see a special education unit erected, is hoped to be completed next year.

Principal Eoghan Ó Gráda says the students are excited to move into the new building in just a few days:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

480228058_1095227345735040_6073162329773359111_n
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Town gaelscoil pupils to move into new building

19 February 2025
Driving Speed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Driving test backlog hits young people in Inishowen

19 February 2025
Cashmoneynotes
Top Stories, News

Counterfeit £20 notes circulating in Strabane and Derry

19 February 2025
altnagelvin cemetery
Top Stories, News

Police appeal for information after items taken from grave in Derry

19 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

480228058_1095227345735040_6073162329773359111_n
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Town gaelscoil pupils to move into new building

19 February 2025
Driving Speed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Driving test backlog hits young people in Inishowen

19 February 2025
Cashmoneynotes
Top Stories, News

Counterfeit £20 notes circulating in Strabane and Derry

19 February 2025
altnagelvin cemetery
Top Stories, News

Police appeal for information after items taken from grave in Derry

19 February 2025
omaghbomb
Audio, News, Top Stories

First phase of Omagh Bombing Inquiry to finish today

19 February 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to Derry Court following vehicle and spitting incident

19 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube