Donegal Town gaelscoil pupils to move into new building



Pupils of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town are set to move into their new building this Monday.

Almost two years ago, the works were due to get underway when the government decided to halt construction, along with 70 other projects across Ireland.

The tender for the works was due to expire shortly afterwards.

Phase three of construction, which will see a special education unit erected, is hoped to be completed next year.

Principal Eoghan Ó Gráda says the students are excited to move into the new building in just a few days: