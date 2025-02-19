Driving test backlog hits young people in Inishowen

The backlog in driving tests is causing problems for young people in Inishowen.

Councillor Jack Murray says the peninsula has been without a designated tester for over two years.

The Cathaoirleach says he has received an influx of complaints in recent weeks from young people who are finding it hard to secure employment or travel to their colleges as a result.

He says his Sinn Féin colleague, Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn, will be engaging with the Minister for Transport in a bid to expedite waiting lists: