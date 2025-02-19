Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Driving test backlog hits young people in Inishowen

The backlog in driving tests is causing problems for young people in Inishowen.

Councillor Jack Murray says the peninsula has been without a designated tester for over two years.

The Cathaoirleach says he has received an influx of complaints in recent weeks from young people who are finding it hard to secure employment or travel to their colleges as a result.

He says his Sinn Féin colleague, Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn, will be engaging with the Minister for Transport in a bid to expedite waiting lists:

Top Stories

Driving Speed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Driving test backlog hits young people in Inishowen

19 February 2025
Cashmoneynotes
Top Stories, News

Counterfeit £20 notes circulating in Strabane and Derry

19 February 2025
altnagelvin cemetery
Top Stories, News

Police appeal for information after items taken from grave in Derry

19 February 2025
omaghbomb
Audio, News, Top Stories

First phase of Omagh Bombing Inquiry to finish today

19 February 2025
