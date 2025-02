The F93 Lifford area Eircode recorded the 6th lowest price for a residential dwelling in Ireland last December according to the CSO.

The average price of a dwelling was €178,984, up 4% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the F94 Donegal region ranked 17th cheapest out of 140 at €213,394 an rise of 3%.

Finally, the F92 Letterkenny region saw a large increase of 13% to €232,064. It was 32nd on the list.