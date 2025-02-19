Impact of DCB crisis on mental health is outlined in the Dail

There is a profound mental health crisis in Donegal that is getting worse, and needs a government response.

That’s according to Deputy Charles Ward who presented a summary of the findings of a recent Ulster University survey looking at how the defective blocks crisis is affected the health of those affected.

Speaking during statements on mental health last evening, he told TDs the figures are frightening, and in places, the stress on homeowners is akin to the impact of major natural disasters……..