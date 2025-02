There’s an increased police presence in Coleraine following the seizure of a number of what have been described as ‘sinister items’.

Police has confirmed that they seized a bicycle and a bag in the Strand Road area of the town on Thursday last. It’s understood the bag contained cable ties, blue surgical gloves, condoms, a change of clothes and a balaclava.

Investigations are ongoing and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry.