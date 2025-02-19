Loughs Agency confirms substantial fish kill in Artigarvin

The Loughs Agency has confirmed it is actively investigating a pollution incident on the Glenmornan River, Artigarvan, which has resulted in a major fish kill exceeding 4,000 mortalities.

Loughs Agency is actively investigating a pollution incident on the Glenmornan River, Artigarvan, which has resulted in a major fish kill exceeding 4,000 mortalities. Among the species affected are Atlantic Salmon, Brown Trout, European Eel, Lamprey, Flounder, Macroinvertabrates, Sticklebacks and Stoneloach. Many of these populations are already in decline, highlighting the ecological impact of such incidents.

“Statutory samples have been collected from the suspected pollution source in accordance with procedure and the investigation remains ongoing with the relevant authorities. The pollution was first detected on Friday (14th February) when our Fishery Officers discovered dead fish during a routine habitat survey in the area. To report any further findings of dead fish or pollution incidents in the catchment, please contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 28 71 342100.”