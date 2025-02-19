Senator Eileen Flynn misses out on election as Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach

Senator Maria Byrne has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad in a contest between herself and Donegal based Senator Eileen Flynn.

Senator Flynn became the first traveller to join the Seanad when she was nominated by Taoiseach Micheal Martin in 2020.

In proposing her Seanad colleague as Leas Cathaoirleach earlier, Senator Frances Black spoke of Senator Flynn’s dedication to humanitarian issues:

There were calls for reform of the process of the election of Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad this afternoon.

The process is conducted by a vote in the Chamber, unlike a secret ballot to elect the Leas Ceann Comhairle of the Dail.

Addressing the Seanad a short time ago, Senator Flynn labelled the process undemocratic: