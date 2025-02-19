Special Council meeting to take place today to discuss bail hostels in Derry and Strabane

A special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council is taking place today to discuss properties being used as bail hostels.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised over the unsuitability of the locations of the approved premises for people coming through the justice system, particularly in rural areas.

Representatives from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Probation Board will be in attendance at the meeting which gets underway at 2pm this afternoon to discuss the procedures and processes around the housing of convicted criminals and people on bail.